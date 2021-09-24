Portsmouth petrol: Live updates as BP sites run out of fuel and petrol panic buying causes huge disruption in Portsmouth
MOTORISTS rushing out to purchase petrol are causing long queues and even parts of the road to be blocked in some places.
The BP Petrol stations in Park Lane, Bedhampton and Havant Road, Emsworth, have run out of fuel and had to close their forecourts – and now the pumps at the BP in Eastern Road, Portsmouth, have also shut.
Pictures and video also show significant lines at the Shell garage in London Road, Hilsea this morning.
The queues are spilling out from the petrol station into the road.
A video sent to The News shows that London Road in Cowplain is partly blocked near the Esso garage as cars queue for petrol.
It comes as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urged motorists not to ‘panic buy’ fuel.
A lack of HGV drivers has sparked a fuel crisis, with BP closing the forecourts of a ‘handful’ of petrol stations over the last day.
Mr Shapps said: ‘I’ll move heaven and Earth to do anything that’s required to make sure that lorries carry on moving our goods and services and petrol around the country.’
The remaining BP petrol stations in the Portsmouth area – including in Commercial Road and Northern Road, Cosham, still had fuel as of this morning.
However a couple of stations did warn that they weren’t able to say how much longer they would have fuel.
Follow all our updates in our live blog below.
Updates as two petrol stations run out of fuel and queues start at other garages in Portsmouth
Last updated: Friday, 24 September, 2021, 13:14
- Two BP stations run out of fuel
- Drivers warned not to ‘panic buy’
Reports of issues getting into a Tesco in Portsmouth
Major disruptions across the city due to panic buying
Read our latest report on all the traffic disruption this morning:
Including:
- Issues on Goldsmith Avenue
- Green Road partially blocked
- Long queues in Fratton
And more.
Major disruption in Farlington
Very long queues at the Asda in Fratton
As a resident of Fratton for three plus years, who regularly walks past the Asda and the petrol station - I can safely say I can’t remember a time when there were queues like this!
Concerns about motorists causing issues for pedestrians in Cowplain
This is the scene at the Shell garage in Hilsea
These are the BP petrol stations that have run out of fuel
Two petrol stations in our area have already run out of fuel - as the shortage of HGV drivers causes a crisis across the country.
Panic buying causing a road to be partly blocked in Cowplain
Welcome to our live blog
We will be bringing you all the latest updates throughout today on the fuel crisis,