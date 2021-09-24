The BP Petrol stations in Park Lane, Bedhampton and Havant Road, Emsworth, have run out of fuel and had to close their forecourts – and now the pumps at the BP in Eastern Road, Portsmouth, have also shut.

Pictures and video also show significant lines at the Shell garage in London Road, Hilsea this morning.

The queues are spilling out from the petrol station into the road.

A video sent to The News shows that London Road in Cowplain is partly blocked near the Esso garage as cars queue for petrol.

It comes as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urged motorists not to ‘panic buy’ fuel.

A lack of HGV drivers has sparked a fuel crisis, with BP closing the forecourts of a ‘handful’ of petrol stations over the last day.

Long queues at Shell garage in Hilsea this morning. Picture: Tom Cotterill

Mr Shapps said: ‘I’ll move heaven and Earth to do anything that’s required to make sure that lorries carry on moving our goods and services and petrol around the country.’

The remaining BP petrol stations in the Portsmouth area – including in Commercial Road and Northern Road, Cosham, still had fuel as of this morning.

However a couple of stations did warn that they weren’t able to say how much longer they would have fuel.

Follow all our updates in our live blog below.