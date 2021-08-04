Plans put in for 5G mast in Portsmouth near Hilsea Lido

Bus stops at Hilsea Lido where a new 5G mast will be placed Picture: Google

CK Hutchison has applied for permission to install a 20m tall mast on the traffic island near the bus stops at the entrance to Hilsea Lido by the Portsbridge roundabout.

It said the high-speed mobile connectivity the equipment would facilitate was the ‘lifeblood of a community’.

The planning application proposes the erection of the mast and three equipment cabinets on the area between the two sides of the A3 which will be used to provide 5G across the surrounding area.

A statement submitted with the plans says the site was deemed to be the most appropriate to serve the area after several others were considered and ruled out.

This included Northern Parade, Hilsea Crescent, Fawley Road and Portswood Road.

But it said the A3 location was deemed to be ‘the most optimum’.

‘The use of the public highway complies with both central government and local planning policy guidance where the underlying aim is to provide and efficient and and competitive telecommunication system for the benefit of the community while minimising visual impact,’ it says.

It adds that the last year has shown the importance, and benefits, of improving connections.

‘In these unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is recognised that high-speed mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of a community,’ the statement adds.

‘[It facilitates] educational benefits; provides access to vital services; improves communications and the associated benefits for local businesses; enables e-commerce and working from home; and access to social media and gaming for leisure time activities.’

The Maidenhead-based applicant has also submitted a document aimed at allaying any potential concerns over the health impacts the mast would have.

It says the higher frequencies used by 5G technology would not lead to increased levels of exposure and that maximum levels would be similar to those of existing transmitters.