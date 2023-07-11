Premier Marinas Limited has submitted plans to Fareham Borough Council to demolish and extend their cafe and restaurant.

The proposals, if approved, would see a newly-built facility with a dining area, a two-level split deck and a private berth holders lounge.

Planning documents state the plans seek to provide a ‘new, modern, and fit for purpose facility’ as the existing restaurant and cafe is ‘at the end of its lifespan’.

‘The proposals will not only enhance the enjoyment of the marina by berth holders but also the general public, whilst respecting the environmental and landscape quality of the area.

‘The proposals comprise a high quality design which provides an extensive glazed frontage and terrace, maximising the waterfront aspect.

‘The proposals will sit comfortably in the context of the wider marina proposals and have been reduced from the consented proposals to respond to the requirements of the client but maintain the delivery of a high quality single storey building which maximises external amenity space for the public and berth holders.

‘It is not anticipated to generate any additional traffic or parking problems.’

The interior of the new restaurant will comprise 74 covers with and additions six seats at the bar, the cafe will provide 35 seats.

The split level deck will provide 82 covers comprising 58 on the upper deck and 24 on the lower.