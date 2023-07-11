News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Plans submitted for 'modern' upgrade to The Boat House Cafe at Swanwick Marina

The Boat House Cafe at the Swanwick Marina could have a ‘modern’ upgrade thanks to a new planning application.
By Toby Paine
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST

Premier Marinas Limited has submitted plans to Fareham Borough Council to demolish and extend their cafe and restaurant.

The proposals, if approved, would see a newly-built facility with a dining area, a two-level split deck and a private berth holders lounge.

SEE ALSO: Historic Gosport monument to become a community garden

What the new Boat House Cafe could look like once renovated. Picture: ContributedWhat the new Boat House Cafe could look like once renovated. Picture: Contributed
What the new Boat House Cafe could look like once renovated. Picture: Contributed
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Planning documents state the plans seek to provide a ‘new, modern, and fit for purpose facility’ as the existing restaurant and cafe is ‘at the end of its lifespan’.

‘The proposals will not only enhance the enjoyment of the marina by berth holders but also the general public, whilst respecting the environmental and landscape quality of the area.

‘The proposals comprise a high quality design which provides an extensive glazed frontage and terrace, maximising the waterfront aspect.

‘The proposals will sit comfortably in the context of the wider marina proposals and have been reduced from the consented proposals to respond to the requirements of the client but maintain the delivery of a high quality single storey building which maximises external amenity space for the public and berth holders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘It is not anticipated to generate any additional traffic or parking problems.’

SEE ALSO: The Lawrence Arms Pub in Southsea has officially reopened after a five month closure

The interior of the new restaurant will comprise 74 covers with and additions six seats at the bar, the cafe will provide 35 seats.

The split level deck will provide 82 covers comprising 58 on the upper deck and 24 on the lower.

Premier Marinas’ plans will be determined by Fareham Borough Council by September.

Related topics:GosportSouthsea