The Southsea pub was left with a gaping hole in the front of the building after a man, who has since received a 16-week suspended sentence, drove staright into it in February.

Alison Wearn and her husband Dev Wearn, the landlady and landlord, were asleep in the flat above the pub when the frightening incident took place.

Ali and Dev Wearn are landlady and landlord. Reopening of The Lawrence Arms, Lawrence Road, Southsea, following it's closure in February due to a car crashing into it Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080723-14)

The staff had a go at decorating, painting and gardening to help.

‘Today is our official opening but we have had two soft openings and they did really well – I think some of the customers were thinking we would be too busy so it was nice to have those for them.

From left, Geoff Budd, Brian gGbbs, Anne-Marie Hayllar, Jane McKenzie and Karen Ruck. Reopening of The Lawrence Arms, Lawrence Road, Southsea, following it's closure in February due to a car crashing into it Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080723-15)

‘The insurance compnay has been great – the attention to detail is just amazing and the company that did a lot of it are local and they have done a brilliant job.’

The pub opened up at 12 noon on Saturday (July 8) and some of the locals were waiting outside so that the staff had a good reception after all of their work.

John said: ‘We discovered the pub after Covid because we didn’t want to go to a Wetherspoons so we were looking for a good pub which has a good selection of beers and this is what we wanted.

