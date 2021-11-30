Polar bear unveiled at Meridian Shopping Centre in Havant and people urged to visit and take photos
A POLAR bear has landed at Meridian Shopping Centre in Havant and people are now being urged to help name it.
The new addition to the shopping centre was unveiled on Monday.
Read More
Centre manager Rob Fryer is now urging people to come and visit it.
He said: ‘In conjunction with Havant Borough Council and the government's Welcome Back Fund we have managed to get our hands on a grant to put the bear in. It is there for people to come and enjoy, see it and take a photograph. IT’s there for them to get a memory of a positive experience, rather than the negative one we had last year.
‘It’s going down really well so far.’
Rob also moved to reassure customers of the safety measures put in at the centre to combat coronavirus, such as mask wearing, hand sanitising and extra cleaning.
There is now a competition being held to name the bear, with a cuddly polar bear up for grabs. Go to Meridian Shopping Centre on Facebook for more.
The centre is also currently holding its popular Santa’s Grotto, costing £2 per child.