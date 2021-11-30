The new addition to the shopping centre was unveiled on Monday.

Centre manager Rob Fryer is now urging people to come and visit it.

Centre manager, Rob Fryer with the Polar Bear in Meridian Shopping Centre Havant Picture: Habibur Rahman

He said: ‘In conjunction with Havant Borough Council and the government's Welcome Back Fund we have managed to get our hands on a grant to put the bear in. It is there for people to come and enjoy, see it and take a photograph. IT’s there for them to get a memory of a positive experience, rather than the negative one we had last year.

‘It’s going down really well so far.’

Rob also moved to reassure customers of the safety measures put in at the centre to combat coronavirus, such as mask wearing, hand sanitising and extra cleaning.

Jane Ward with her granddaughter Martha, two, with the Polar Bear in Meridian Shopping Centre Havant Picture: Habibur Rahman

There is now a competition being held to name the bear, with a cuddly polar bear up for grabs. Go to Meridian Shopping Centre on Facebook for more.

The centre is also currently holding its popular Santa’s Grotto, costing £2 per child.