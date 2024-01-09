Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scoops in Commercial Road has been shortlisted in the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards. They have been placed in the ‘Best Dessert’ category for outlets in the South England and Wales. Residents are being encouraged to vote for their favourite takeaway hotspots.

TV personality and self-confessed takeaway king, Rylan Neil, will be judging part of the competition. Will Shu, CEO and founder of Deliveroo, said: “This year’s awards are bigger and better than ever and we are delighted to have Rylan joining our judging panel. The Restaurant Awards are designed to give our customers the chance to champion and celebrate the wealth of great food right on their doorstep - so get voting to see your favourite spots snap up the titles.”

Scoops Gelato at 106 Commercial Road, Portsmouth, has been shortlisted in the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards. Picture: David George.

Scoops Portsmouth specialises in making fresh, hand-made Italian gelato and sorbets – being known for its array of different flavours. The competition has grown this year, with Rylan judging the nominees in the Beating Heart of the Community award category. He said: “As a takeaway connoisseur and one of Deliveroo’s most loyal customers, I’m so excited to be involved in the 2024 Restaurant Awards. It's no secret I love a cheeky takeaway, so I can’t wait to join the judging panel and help choose the deserving winner of the Beating Heart of the Community category.”