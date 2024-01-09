Dad blasts ‘unacceptable’ Nando’s after daughter served up raw chicken meal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Damian Dunn’s daughter, Isabella, was out with friends when she was given the under-cooked main at the food chain’s Gunwharf Quays branch last Wednesday evening (January 3). The 18-year-old snapped a picture of her dinner after cutting into a bigger piece of the meat to discover it was pink and underdone inside, before complaining to staff and spent the next day feeling poorly.
“I started eating it not realising [it was raw] due to the coating of it”, said Isabella, from Portsmouth. “It wasn’t until I cut into a bigger bit that I realised it was completely raw, my friend pointed it out.”
Isabella complained to a server about the nauseating ordeal. “The server came over and apologised and said how the chicken I was served was ‘done awfully’”, she told The News.
“When the chef came over, he knelt next to me and tried to say it was OK and when both me and the server and my friend said it was not, he said he knows and apologised and offered nothing but a free dessert. He was rude and the server apologised again and said he would put in a refund request.”
Days afterwards, her father Damian, took to Facebook blasting the restaurant’s poor food standards as unacceptable, Isabella received a refund on her meal. Mr Dunn, who runs a gas and heating business in Portsmouth, told The News: “The food was served at 7.21pm. [Isabella] was layed up poorly on Thursday.”
Posting to social media, Damian wrote: “My daughter went to Nando’s in Gunwharf yesterday with friends and was served this thinking this is acceptable. That can make somebody very ill, shame on them.” The Facebook post pictured the chicken cut into with the whole inside still squidgy and pink.
A spokesperson for Nando’s said: “The health and safety of our customers is our top priority. We have strict cooking procedures in place to ensure the highest quality of our food. We would encourage the customer to get in contact with us directly so we can look into this.”
Nando’s in Gunwharf Quays currently has a food hygiene rating of five – the highest possible.