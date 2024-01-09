A dad has branded a Portsmouth Nando’s ‘unacceptable’ after his teenage daughter was served a chicken meal he says was completely raw in the middle.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Damian Dunn’s daughter, Isabella, was out with friends when she was given the under-cooked main at the food chain’s Gunwharf Quays branch last Wednesday evening (January 3). The 18-year-old snapped a picture of her dinner after cutting into a bigger piece of the meat to discover it was pink and underdone inside, before complaining to staff and spent the next day feeling poorly.

“I started eating it not realising [it was raw] due to the coating of it”, said Isabella, from Portsmouth. “It wasn’t until I cut into a bigger bit that I realised it was completely raw, my friend pointed it out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isabella complained to a server about the nauseating ordeal. “The server came over and apologised and said how the chicken I was served was ‘done awfully’”, she told The News.

The chicken served at Nando's in Gunwharf

“When the chef came over, he knelt next to me and tried to say it was OK and when both me and the server and my friend said it was not, he said he knows and apologised and offered nothing but a free dessert. He was rude and the server apologised again and said he would put in a refund request.”

Days afterwards, her father Damian, took to Facebook blasting the restaurant’s poor food standards as unacceptable, Isabella received a refund on her meal. Mr Dunn, who runs a gas and heating business in Portsmouth, told The News: “The food was served at 7.21pm. [Isabella] was layed up poorly on Thursday.”

Posting to social media, Damian wrote: “My daughter went to Nando’s in Gunwharf yesterday with friends and was served this thinking this is acceptable. That can make somebody very ill, shame on them.” The Facebook post pictured the chicken cut into with the whole inside still squidgy and pink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Nando’s said: “The health and safety of our customers is our top priority. We have strict cooking procedures in place to ensure the highest quality of our food. We would encourage the customer to get in contact with us directly so we can look into this.”