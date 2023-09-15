Watch more videos on Shots!

Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot sale will not go ahead this weekend, and the Met Office has forecast a potentially thundery weekend across the country with “nowhere immune”.

The recurring event, which was due to take place on Sunday, September 17 on Southsea Common has now been postponed until September 24. A post announcing the decision on the Facebook was met with dissapointment from local people looking foreward to browsing the stalls.

