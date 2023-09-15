Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale cancelled due to "poor weather forecast" as Met Office predicts "potentially thundery weekend"
Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot sale will not go ahead this weekend, and the Met Office has forecast a potentially thundery weekend across the country with “nowhere immune”.
The recurring event, which was due to take place on Sunday, September 17 on Southsea Common has now been postponed until September 24. A post announcing the decision on the Facebook was met with dissapointment from local people looking foreward to browsing the stalls.
To find out more about the car boot sale – including further upcoming dates – you can visit its Facebook page.