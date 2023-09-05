Eagle-eyed residents can see large scale produced by home-grown designers take shape in Portsmouth.

The first ever Look Up Street Art festival will be taking place this weekend. Hundreds of street artists will be descending on the city and given a space to transform locations with bright colour and spectacular designs.

The festivities are the brainchild of renowned street artist My Dog Sighs, with his aim being to enliven communities and get them involved in street art. He said: “Having spent the last 10 years painting at Street Art festivals around the world, I wanted to bring some of that excitement to my own city and create a festival that will entertain, inspire and rival some of the best street art destinations in the world.

"I’ve persuaded some of the world’s leading artists to come and create awe-inspiring works that will showcase the city as the creative hub it is and create a destination for art fans. We already have an incredible creative community in Portsmouth and the festival plans to give local artists the opportunity to work alongside and learn from established and leading contemporaries in the street art field.”

Artists such as The London Police, Hera, Phlegm, Kashink, Hayley Welsh, Cbloxx and Inkie will be making designs at the festival. My Dog Sighs’ design is being emblazoned on the side of Astoria nightclub in Guildhall Square.

Thousands of people are expected to view all the murals. A map hjas been created to show where all the artworks will be so people can watch them take shape in person.

More information can be found on the Look Up website.

