There is a growing push for retailers to close on Boxing Day to allow workers to fully enjoy the Christmas period.

We’ve put together a list of the major Portsmouth retailers which have confirmed that they will shut on December 26 2023 to give staff a well-earned rest.

Aldi

These supermarkets will close on Boxing Day.

Discount supermarket chain Aldi has announced that all of its UK store will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, reopening on Wednesday 27.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We recognise that Christmas is an important time for many of our colleagues, and keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day gives them more time to spend with their families.

“Customers will have plenty to look forward to in the run-up to Christmas, with more of Aldi’s brand-new Christmas ranges arriving in stores over the next few weeks.”

Home Bargains

Home Bargains will shut all its stores on Boxing Day. Picture: Keith Woodland (020219-25)

Home Bargains will close all of its stores on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day 2024.

The company has also confirmed that all Home Bargains stores will close at the earlier time of 5pm on Christmas Eve to enable our colleagues to spend time with friends and families.

A spokesperson for Home Bargains said: “We know how hard all our colleagues have worked throughout the year. Being a family-run business, we recognise the importance of spending quality time with our loved ones. Therefore, we feel it is only right to support our valued store teams by giving them extended time off around Christmas and New Year.”

Poundland

Poundland will close its stores on Boxing Day and New Years Day.

Simon Wells, people director at Poundland, said: “We can’t wait to welcome our new seasonal colleagues to the Poundland team – we know too from experience that many also find permanent roles with us once the festivities are over.

“What’s more we really appreciate how hard our colleagues work during the year and closing the stores on these additional days over Christmas and New Year is our way of saying thank you to them – not least because this quarter has been especially busy with new store openings.