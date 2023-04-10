Portsmouth developments: A look at some of the schemes planned for the city
In recent years we have been promised several new developments in and around Portsmouth.
Some of us with long memories may look rather cynically at them, remembering as we do the long drawn-out saga of the Northern Quarter, which eventually came to naught. In its place we have the City Centre North plan, which is less flashy than its predecessor but will still – if realised – be welcome improvement to the neglected area where the Tricorn used to sit.
As well as that we have two tower blocks planned for Arundel Street – one built by the city council and the other built for students by a developer. The student block site has already seen businesses moved out but the area is looking a touch scruffy at the moment.
Round the corner there is also a plan for a huge tower block on top of what is the old Debenhams, creating the tallest skyscraper in the city, and also nearby, the former Royal Mail sorting office in Slindon Street will be redeveloped too.
The two former Southsea department stores are also under development – Knight and Lee is set become shops, a hotel, office space, a cinema and some accommodation while Debenhams could become a medical centre, among other things. The city council is currently working on a compulsory purchase order as talks about the sale of the building have stalled with its owner.