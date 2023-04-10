News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth developments: A look at some of the schemes planned for the city

In recent years we have been promised several new developments in and around Portsmouth.

By Tom Morton
Published 10th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST

Some of us with long memories may look rather cynically at them, remembering as we do the long drawn-out saga of the Northern Quarter, which eventually came to naught. In its place we have the City Centre North plan, which is less flashy than its predecessor but will still – if realised – be welcome improvement to the neglected area where the Tricorn used to sit.

As well as that we have two tower blocks planned for Arundel Street – one built by the city council and the other built for students by a developer. The student block site has already seen businesses moved out but the area is looking a touch scruffy at the moment.

Round the corner there is also a plan for a huge tower block on top of what is the old Debenhams, creating the tallest skyscraper in the city, and also nearby, the former Royal Mail sorting office in Slindon Street will be redeveloped too.

Some of the projects being planned around PortsmouthSome of the projects being planned around Portsmouth
Some of the projects being planned around Portsmouth
The two former Southsea department stores are also under development – Knight and Lee is set become shops, a hotel, office space, a cinema and some accommodation while Debenhams could become a medical centre, among other things. The city council is currently working on a compulsory purchase order as talks about the sale of the building have stalled with its owner.

What the City Centre North development could look likeWhat the City Centre North development could look like
What the City Centre North development could look like
CGI showing how the Portsmouth City Council plan for City Centre North could lookCGI showing how the Portsmouth City Council plan for City Centre North could look
CGI showing how the Portsmouth City Council plan for City Centre North could look
A CGI image of a 38-storey tower planned for the former Debenhams in Portsmouth city centre Picture: Phil Salmon, Consultant Town PlannerA CGI image of a 38-storey tower planned for the former Debenhams in Portsmouth city centre Picture: Phil Salmon, Consultant Town Planner
A CGI image of a 38-storey tower planned for the former Debenhams in Portsmouth city centre Picture: Phil Salmon, Consultant Town Planner
What the 28-storey student tower block in Arundel Street Portsmouth could look likeWhat the 28-storey student tower block in Arundel Street Portsmouth could look like
What the 28-storey student tower block in Arundel Street Portsmouth could look like
A CGI impression of the new Slindon Street developmentA CGI impression of the new Slindon Street development
A CGI impression of the new Slindon Street development
A 22-storey block planned for further down Arundel Street Picture Portsmouth City CouncilA 22-storey block planned for further down Arundel Street Picture Portsmouth City Council
A 22-storey block planned for further down Arundel Street Picture Portsmouth City Council
A street-level sketch of former Debenhams in Portsmouth city centre Picture from consultant town planner Phil SalmonA street-level sketch of former Debenhams in Portsmouth city centre Picture from consultant town planner Phil Salmon
A street-level sketch of former Debenhams in Portsmouth city centre Picture from consultant town planner Phil Salmon
CGI of how the Knight & Lee in Palmerston Road in Southsea could look after That Group develops it into a cinema, hotel, gym, shops and cafeCGI of how the Knight & Lee in Palmerston Road in Southsea could look after That Group develops it into a cinema, hotel, gym, shops and cafe
CGI of how the Knight & Lee in Palmerston Road in Southsea could look after That Group develops it into a cinema, hotel, gym, shops and cafe
CGI of how the Knight & Lee building could look after it is developed by That GroupCGI of how the Knight & Lee building could look after it is developed by That Group
CGI of how the Knight & Lee building could look after it is developed by That Group
How the former Southsea Debenhams could lookHow the former Southsea Debenhams could look
How the former Southsea Debenhams could look
