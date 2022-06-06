Drag queen Cherry Liquor, the face of Portsmouth Pride, celebrated the collaboration with staff from the Queen’s Hotel.

The LGBTQ+ event is set to return on Saturday after being delayed for two years due to Covid-19, with the Queen’s Hotel hosting part of the celebrations.

The Queens Hotel will have a garden open for Portsmouth Pride patrons after the main parade on Saturday. Left side of the stairs (from bottom to top): Tally Aslam - Chairperson of Portsmouth Pride; Paul Playford, general manager of Queens Hotel and CP, Quinn Partnerships Manager. Right side of the stairs (from bottom to top): Chris Parker, Trustee; Ryan McCormic, Entertainment team and Dan Hickin, Trustee. Cherry Liquor is front and centre. Picture: Goble Photography.

General manager Paul Playford said he was really excited by the partnership and for his team to take part.

He said: ‘We look forward to welcoming people attending Portsmouth Pride as we will be opening our newly designed garden on the day.

‘This is just the start of our partnership with Portsmouth Pride and we look forward to working closely together during the coming year.’

Portsmouth Pride parade will start on Southsea seafront, before moving on to Southsea Common.

Face of Portsmouth Pride, Cherry Liquor samples a cocktail prepared by restaurant manager, Alfredo Burton-Castellanos. Picture: Goble Photography.

The free event will start with the highlight parade, where representatives from local community groups, youth groups, trade unions, activist groups, religious organisations and more will be present.

Blu Hydrangea, the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World, will headline the festivities, which are open to all.

Chairperson of Portsmouth Pride Tally Aslam said: ‘We are so looking forward to building a close working relationship with the Queens Hotel - and it is great that they will be joining the parade and supporting our Portsmouth Pride main day event.

Queens Hotel General Manager, Paul Playford with the Face of Portsmouth Pride, Cherry Liquor. Picture: Goble Photography.