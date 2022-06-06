Boris Johnson will face the vote between 6pm and 8pm in the House of Parliament.
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, said in a statement: ‘The threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.
‘In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 today Monday, June 6 — details to be confirmed.
‘The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.’
It means the threshold of at least 54 letters of no confidence has been reached.
He needs to get at least 180 votes from MPs to remain as PM.
PM to address his MPs later today
Boris Johnson will address Tory MPs later on Monday as he fights to save his premiership.
The Prime Minister will speak to the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers ahead of Monday evening’s confidence vote.
Cabinet ministers tweet support for PM
Rebel MPs circulated the following note over the weekend
Tory MPs sent a fact sheet to drum up support for PM
Health Secretary backs PM to win vote
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he thinks Boris Johnson will win the confidence vote and it will “draw a line” under division over his leadership.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: “If he wins then that draws a line under this.”
Pressed on whether it will bring closure and unite the Conservative Party, Mr Javid said: “If he wins, then that’s a win – and by the way I do think he will win, but that’s obviously a decision for all my colleagues.
“But at that point we draw a line under this because that’s, I think, more than anything, that is what the country wants to see.”
“Is it right to have a vote? As I say, that’s a decision for my colleagues, I have full respect for them,” he added.
“We have this vote but, as a democratic party, you follow the rules and a win is a win and then we unite behind our leader and keep on delivering – that’s what this is about.”
Announcement came after another ex-Minister announced he could no longer support PM
Rules ‘could’ be changed even if PM wins tonight
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, acknowledged that Boris Johnson will not necessarily be safe even if he survives tonight’s vote.
Although the Conservative committee’s rules say there could not be another confidence vote for 12 months, Sir Graham said those procedures could be changed.
“Technically it’s possible for rules to be changed but the rule at present is there would be a period of grace,” he told reporters.
Vote comes after PM booed during Jubilee
Boris Johnson was booed while attending the Platinum Jubilee service on Friday, the boos could be heard as he approached St Paul’s Cathedral.
Everything Graham Brady said to reporters
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Tory 1922 Committee, told reporters in Westminster that Boris Johnson was informed last night that the threshold to trigger a vote had been reached.
He said some colleagues had post-dated their letters until after the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
He told reporters in Westminster: “I notified the Prime Minister yesterday that the threshold had been reached.
“We agreed the timetable for the confidence vote to take place and he shared my view – which is also in line with the rules that we have in place – that that vote should happen as soon as could reasonably take place and that would be today.”
He refused to confirm how many letters had been received or when the threshold had been passed but said “it is slightly complicated because some colleagues had asked specifically that it should not be until the end of the Jubilee celebrations”.