Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he thinks Boris Johnson will win the confidence vote and it will “draw a line” under division over his leadership.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: “If he wins then that draws a line under this.”

Pressed on whether it will bring closure and unite the Conservative Party, Mr Javid said: “If he wins, then that’s a win – and by the way I do think he will win, but that’s obviously a decision for all my colleagues.

“But at that point we draw a line under this because that’s, I think, more than anything, that is what the country wants to see.”

“Is it right to have a vote? As I say, that’s a decision for my colleagues, I have full respect for them,” he added.