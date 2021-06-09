Portsmouth Film Society is showing 12 classic films in the Southsea Coastal Scheme car park off Pier Road, near Clarence Pier, over the next five weeks.

Screenings include classics including Back To The Future, Jurassic Park, and Star Wars: A New Hope, as well as sing-a-long showings of Mamma Mia!, The Greatest Showman, and Grease.

And nearby residents won’t be kept up by John Travolta singing late into the night – as each films’ sound will be broadcast directly to car radios through an FM frequency.

A drive-in cinema. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The popular pop-up cinema will hold its first screening this Friday with Sound of Metal, an award-winning film about a metal drummer who must come to terms with the loss of his hearing.

The society’s coordinator, Aysegul Epengin, said so far only a handful of tickets have been sold – but they are expected to shift fast.

She said: ‘We have been preparing for this for more than four months.

‘We haven’t sold any tickets for Sound of Metal yet. It’s a brilliant film. It is still going ahead – we are going to sell on the door and get a crowd on the night.’

The full list of films:

- Sound of Metal (15) – Friday, June 11

- Mamma Mia! (PG) – Saturday, June 12 – sing-a-long performance

- Big Lebowski (18) – Friday, June 18

- Grease (PG) – Saturday, June 19 – sing-a-long performance

- The Greatest Showman (PG) – Friday, June 25 – sing-a-long performance

- Star Wars: A New Hope (PG) – Saturday, June 26

- Back To The Future (PG) – Friday, July 2

- Jurassic Park (PG) – Saturday, July 3

- Casablanca (U) – Friday, July 9

- Wonder Woman (12A) – Saturday, July 10

- Dirty Dancing (12) – Friday, July 16

- A surprise film to be confirmed – Saturday, July 17

Tickets can be bought here, costing £30 per car, with admittance from 8.30pm and each screening beginning at 9.30pm.

