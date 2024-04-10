The Ship Inn, a Fuller’s pub in Langstone, was struck by stormy weather which brought seawater to large swathes of the coastline in the early hours of Monday, April 9. It comes after parts of Portsmouth, Gosport, Hayling Island and other coastal areas were beset by perhaps the “highest ever recorded” tide and battered by strong winds which saw homes evacuated and streets submerged.

Pub landlord Mark Dawson said: “We had some minor seepage – probably about an inch – which breached the barriers due to the weight of water outside. We had some sand-bags out which did prevent a lot of it. It was a quick mop and a dry [the next] morning. Fortunately, there isn’t extensive damage.

“We managed to hold back the flood as best we could. Normally when the tide comes in and out, you can see it turn – but this seemed to linger around a lot longer.” The pub was able to open for business as usual the following afternoon.

Despite the venue getting off lightly, Mark added that the floodwater getting into the building was unprecedented in his seven years at the pub.

He added: “We have flooded up to the doors, but not to the height and the volume it was yesterday.”

Taking a lighthearted approach to the incident, staff member Jakob Murray posed with a watering can and “watered” the pub’s beer garden – which was completely flooded with its tables almost fully submerged.

