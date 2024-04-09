Pictures show flooded Portsmouth streets as "highest ever" tide batters city amid Met Office weather warning

Parts of Portsmouth were flooded last night as powerful wind and large waves battered the coastline - leading to perhaps the highest tide on record.
By Joe Buncle
Published 9th Apr 2024, 09:03 BST

Following a yellow wind warning from the Met Office, a number of flood warnings were put in place by the Environment Agency for Gosport, Langstone and Emsworth, Old Portsmouth, Portchester, and Hayling Island due to “nasty conditions” expected to hit overnight. Pictures seen by The News show that residential streets in Old Portsmouth were flooded in the early hours of this morning. People were warned to avoid the seafront.

According to the government’s flood alert service, it is likely that this morning’s tide was the “highest ever recorded” off the coast of Portsmouth.

Here are 12 striking pictures of flooded scenes in old Portsmouth:

Flooded streets of Old Portsmouth last night as captured by Marcin Jedrysiak.

1. Flooded Portsmouth streets

Flooded streets of Old Portsmouth last night as captured by Marcin Jedrysiak. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Waves crash over the sea wall near Clarence Pier.

2. Portsmouth flooding

Waves crash over the sea wall near Clarence Pier. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Flooded streets of Old Portsmouth last night as captured by Marcin Jedrysiak.

3. Flooded Portsmouth streets

Flooded streets of Old Portsmouth last night as captured by Marcin Jedrysiak. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Flooded streets of Old Portsmouth last night as captured by Marcin Jedrysiak.

4. Flooded Portsmouth streets

Flooded streets of Old Portsmouth last night as captured by Marcin Jedrysiak. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

