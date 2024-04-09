Following a yellow wind warning from the Met Office, a number of flood warnings were put in place by the Environment Agency for Gosport, Langstone and Emsworth, Old Portsmouth, Portchester, and Hayling Island due to “nasty conditions” expected to hit overnight. Pictures seen by The News show that residential streets in Old Portsmouth were flooded in the early hours of this morning. People were warned to avoid the seafront.
NOW READ: City sees "highest ever recorded" tide
According to the government’s flood alert service, it is likely that this morning’s tide was the “highest ever recorded” off the coast of Portsmouth.
Here are 12 striking pictures of flooded scenes in old Portsmouth:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.