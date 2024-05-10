Portsmouth food hygiene: Best rated restaurants and cafes in the city including in Gunwharf Quays - based on Food Standards Agency data

By Joe Buncle
Published 10th May 2024, 18:27 BST
Portsmouth has so many fantastic restaurants and cafes to choose from – so we’ve put together a list of the city’s cleanest eateries.

Food hygiene ratings – awarded by the Food Standards Agency – are one way that consumers can make informed choices about where to eat. The eateries listed below were given the maximum rating – five-out-of-five – for “very good” standards of cleanliness.

Here are the results of 33 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

These eateries were giving the best possible hygiene ratings by the food hygiene ratings.

Nino's Cafe And Restaurant at 38 High Street, Cosham was rated five-out-of-five after an inspection on August 31 2021.

Costa Coffee, at Unit 9, Portsmouth Retail Park, Binnacle Way got a 5 rating after inspection on August 21 2023.

Bar And Block Portsmouth in Queen Street, Portsmouth was rated 5 on August 19 2020.

Bar And Block Portsmouth in Queen Street, Portsmouth was rated 5 on August 19 2020.

