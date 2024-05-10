Food hygiene ratings – awarded by the Food Standards Agency – are one way that consumers can make informed choices about where to eat. The eateries listed below were given the maximum rating – five-out-of-five – for “very good” standards of cleanliness.
Here are the results of 33 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.
1. 5 star food hygiene
These eateries were giving the best possible hygiene ratings by the food hygiene ratings. Photo: -
2. Nino's Cafe - 38 High Street
Nino's Cafe And Restaurant at 38 High Street, Cosham was rated five-out-of-five after an inspection on August 31 2021. Photo: -
3. Costa Coffee - Portsmouth Retail Park
Costa Coffee, at Unit 9, Portsmouth Retail Park, Binnacle Way got a 5 rating after inspection on August 21 2023. Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Bar and Block Steakhouse - Portsmouth
Bar And Block Portsmouth in Queen Street, Portsmouth was rated 5 on August 19 2020. Photo: Google
