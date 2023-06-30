Geek Retreat, on Arundel Street in Portsmouth city centre, served its last customers on Thursday, June 29, having opened less than two years prior. The venue provided a one-stop shop for geek culture and hosted regular table-top game events such as dungeons and dragons sessions. It also had a cafe bar serving milkshakes and other treats.

In a heartfelt message to their customers, the Portsmouth franchisees cited ‘health’ and ‘financial’ concerns as reasons behind the decision to close.

In a Facebook post, a Geek Retreat spokesperson said: ‘This evening was our last evening. We want to thank you all for supporting us and being there. We have had a lot of amazing times and glad we have shared so many memories. Everyone has been so amazing. The friends we have made and the special times you have shared with us. From weddings to engagements, birthdays and just get-togethers. We will never forget. We are sad to close doors so quickly but the time has come for our health and wellbeing and financially too.

‘We have had to think about this long and hard and we decided it was the best choice. Once again we thank you all for your support. Lots of love to you all.’

The post was met with dozens of comments from customers expressing sadness at the loss of the venue. Geek Retreat is a franchise with locations across the UK, the next nearest being in Southampton.

Pictured is: Beth Davis and Max Cooke, who ran Geek Retreat. Picture: Keith Woodland

A fundraiser held at Geek Retreat, Arundel St, Portsmouth, in aid of the Mental Health Foundation. Picture: Chris Moorhouse