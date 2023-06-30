Packham, known for TV programmes such as Springwatch, Autumnwatch and The Really Wild Show, attended a celebration at Swanwick Lakes Nature reserve in Swanwick, Hampshire, on Saturday, June 17. Also present at the event were personnel from air traffic control service provider NATS and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust – for which Packham serves as vice-president. The 86-acre site was created from a former brick quarry by NATS in partnership with the trust.

NATS safety and sustainability director Dave Curtis said: ‘NATS is delighted to celebrate 30 years of partnership with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve. It was an honour to attend the 30th anniversary event to celebrate the accomplishments of the reserve, and look to the future as we continue to collaborate to support local wildlife in Hampshire. Through hearing stories from the trust and our colleagues, it is clear that the reserve is an integral resource for the local community, and we are proud to play our part in supporting the site.

L-R: Dave Curtis, safety and sustainability director at NATS, wildlife broadcaster Chris Packham CBE, ecologist and wildlife broadcaster Megan McCubbin, HIWWT’s CEO Debbie Tann.

‘It’s incredibly exciting to continue our collaboration with the trust as we work towards the same shared goals for the next 30 years; inspiring conservation and protection of wildlife, and to make the most of this wonderful asset, to be shared with and enjoyed by all.’

The event also brought together NATS and HIWWT employees, local teachers, Fareham Council’s executive leader Councillor Seán Woodward, and HIWWT’s president Megan McCubbin.

In partnership with the HIWWT, NATS created and continues to support the 86-acre Nature Reserve. Also at the reserve is a Study Centre, which hosts local schools and groups. Since opening its doors in 1993, more than 45,000 local children have visited to embark on their forest learning journey.

L-R: Chris Packham CBE, Fareham Council’s Executive Leader Councillor, Seán Woodward, and HIWWT’s CEO, Debbie Tann at the event.