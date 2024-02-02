News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth house prices: 13 cheapest streets to buy a home in Portsmouth according to Property Solvers

We’ve put together a list of the cheapest places where you can buy a home in Portmouth – with average property prices all falling below £100,000.
By Joe Buncle
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 11:48 GMT

Home sales company Property Solvers uses Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country. The figures, which were last updated in October 2023, include streets across the Portsmouth area.

Below are the cheapest streets, postcodes and avenues in Portsmouth and their average sale price, from highest to lowest.

You can explore property prices around you post code by using the Property Solvers comparison tool here.

13 of the cheapest places to buy a property in Portsmouth.

1. Portsmouth's cheapest streets

13 of the cheapest places to buy a property in Portsmouth. Photo: Google

The average price of a flat in Owen House, Whitcombe Gardens PO3 6BL is £59,000.

2. Owen House, Whitcombe Gardens - Kingston

The average price of a flat in Owen House, Whitcombe Gardens PO3 6BL is £59,000. Photo: Google

The average price of a property in St Marys Road PO1 5PH is £61,666.

3. St Marys Road - Fratton

The average price of a property in St Marys Road PO1 5PH is £61,666. Photo: Google

The average property price in Rudmore Court, Simpson Road PO2 8SS is £61,722.

4. Rudmore Court, Simpson Road - Stamshaw

The average property price in Rudmore Court, Simpson Road PO2 8SS is £61,722. Photo: Google

