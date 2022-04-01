Dozens of RMT union members attended the protest at the port, showing solidarity with similar rallies held in Dover, Hull, and Liverpool.

With protesters chanting demands for better pay and ‘safe ships’ for workers, the rallies are calling for stronger employment laws and better business practises after the recent P&O Ferries scandal.

Last month, the ferry firm used an online video to sack more than 800 workers at once – before announcing the company would re-hire using lower-paid agency staff.

People take part in a demonstration at the Portsmouth International Port after P&O Ferries sacked 800 seafarers without notice on March 17, amid plans to bring in cheaper agency staff. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Now RMT union reps in the city are concerned that the ‘callous’ business practices could come to the city, as P&O Ferries owner DP World looks to expand into the port as part of the Solent Free Port bid.

RMT Wessex regional organiser Geoff Kite said: ‘We have got 800 workers just sacked on the spot on Zoom. It was a callous way of acting. They should have consulted and found a better way of handling the situation.

‘The strength of the feeling across the whole country is absolutely massive.

‘Every event has been well attended and well supported.

‘If DP World set up here we need to make sure that we have employment protection for all workers.’

Under the free port proposals, Portsmouth International Port would become a custom site while the Dunsbury Park business centre, which is owned by the city council, would become a low-tax site.

Estimates show this could create almost 57,000 jobs in total.

Protesters also raised concerns about a culture of lax safety within the ferry sector, after authorities detained P&O Ferries' European Causeway in Northern Ireland last week, with the ferry deemed ‘unfit to sail’.

Darren Procter said: ‘This is a direct consequence of what P&O has brought to the maritime sector and maritime communities like Portsmouth.

‘We want protections to go much further – we want increased safety onboard vessels.’

P&O Ferries boss Peter Hebblethwaite admitted to MPs on Friday that the decision to sack 800 workers without notice broke the law, and the ferry firm has pledged to make changes to return European Causeway to service.

