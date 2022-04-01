Since the spring booster programme was launched on March 21, a total of 24,000 people across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have already had their fourth coronavirus jab – with between 2,000 and 3,000 administered in the area every day.

Those eligible for the new boosters include people aged 75 years and older, residents in care homes for older people, and those with weakened immune systems – of which there are around 300,000 people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

It comes as Covid cases nationwide have risen sharply since the end of all restrictions, including self-isolation, on February 24.

Portsmouth recorded 250 new Covid cases on March 25 (the most recent date available for figures), compared to 76 cases on February 24.

In Gosport between those dates the difference was 37 to 115 and in Fareham it grew from 49 to 172. Havant saw cases rise from 55 to 170 in that time.

Eager to protect themselves and others around them, dozens attended a pop-up vaccine event provided by Solent NHS Trust within the first half an hour of it opening at Cosham Fire Station yesterday.

Although the clinic was providing first, second, third and fourth doses of Pfizer, the majority were there for their second booster.

Among them was 77-year-old John Lovatt from Drayton.

He believed getting jabbed was ‘so important.’

‘I have been lucky and not had Covid yet but I know if I were to get it I know I probably won’t be seriously ill because I’ve had the jabs.

‘The medical staff know what they are talking about and they know what they are doing.

‘I’d urge everybody to get their jabs – whether their first or boosters. I think the youngsters who presume they are fit and healthy and do not get vaccinated – only to end up in intensive care – have been foolish.

‘Not only are they putting themselves at risk but they’re wasting NHS resources.’

Jane Phillips agreed.

The 75-year-old, who had Covid last year, had travelled from Barnham in West Sussex to get her fourth jab in Cosham as soon as possible.

‘I think we have got to be safe,’ she said.

‘There’s so much Covid about. Everybody I know has either had Covid or has it now – it’s never been as bad as it is now because things have opened up again.

‘People are allowed to just go to work with Covid, which I think is ridiculous.

‘I definitely think I would have been more vulnerable last time without being vaccinated.

‘I had a really bad cough that lasted about five weeks or maybe longer.

‘I have heart problems and asthma. As far as I’m concerned the vaccine could help save your life. My son is an anti-vaxxer and I think he is mad.’

Cosham resident Josephine Wylie, 82, also attended for her fourth jab.

She said: ‘I just want to be extra sure I’m as safe from Covid as I can be.

‘I know the vaccine doesn’t stop you getting it but it stops it being so bad and potentially dying.

‘I would definitely urge others to come forward and get theirs.’

Husband and wife duo Robert and Audrey Massey, from Paulsgrove went to get their second booster together.

‘I had the last booster some time ago,’ Robert, 89, said.

‘Our daughter told us we had to come and get another one to stay safe.’

Audrey, 84, added: ‘I would encourage others to get their jabs.’

As of March 30, 162,701 people in Portsmouth – or 80.2 per cent of those eligible – had at least one Covid jab. 75.3 per cent have had two and 57.8 per cent have had a booster.

In Gosport, 64,941 people – or 88.6 per cent – had one, while 84.2 had two and 69.9 per cent had a booster.

In Havant, 99,946 people – or 88.9 per cent – had one, 85 per cent had two and 71.1 per cent had a booster.

And in Fareham, 96,191 people – or 91.5 per cent – had one, 88.4 per cent had two and 76.1 per cent had a booster.

Clinical matron for Solent NHS Trust, Megan Sankey, said the new booster clinics had proved to be busy.

‘We have seen the demand increase since we started our spring boosters,’ she said.

‘We are still running appointments from our St James’ Hospital hub but by running these clinics we make it easier for them to attend.

‘It’s so important for people to get vaccinated especially as all restrictions have been dropped – I would say now is the most important time to get vaccinated.

‘We’re still offering first and second jabs for people who haven’t had those yet so we would encourage people who haven’t had those to attend a session soon.

‘The jabs are there to protect people and reduce the risk of them spreading Covid to others.’

Hamble House at the St James’ Hospital site in Portsmouth is offering booked vaccine appointments, from 8am to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday this weekend (April 2 and 3).

It is also open 8am to 8pm on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday next week. These can be booked via the NHS website.

Spring boosters are only available to those eligible, at least six months after their last booster.

Covid-19 statistics over the past month

Daily Covid cases

Portsmouth

February 24 – 76

March 24 – 315

Gosport

February 24 – 37

March 24 – 146

Havant

February 24 – 55

March 24 – 168

Fareham

February 24 – 49

March 24 – 216

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust Covid patients

February 24 – 113

March 24 – 201

Total number of vaccines

Portsmouth

First dose:162,701

Second dose: 152,757

Booster: 117,295

Gosport

First dose: 64,941

Second dose: 61,729

Booster: 51,269

Havant

First dose: 99,946

Second dose: 95,597

Booster: 79,897

Fareham

First dose: 96,191

Second dose: 92,974

Booster: 79,996

