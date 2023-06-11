News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth pubs: The Southsea pubs we've loved and lost - and what happened to them

In this beautiful summer weather, you simply cannot beat an ice-cold pint in the sunshine.
By David George
Published 11th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

We’ve all got our favourite watering holes – and for many of us, those venues will be somewhere in Southsea.

But over the years, whether it’s an economic crisis or just hard times, quite a few of these venues have been forced to close for good.

Here are some of Southsea’s most beloved pubs that have called last orders for the final time – and what’s happened to them since.

The Old Vic in St Paul's Road was a popular pub among punters throughout the 20th century. Unfortunately in 2015 the venue had its licence revoked and the site lay dormant for a few years, before it reopened as Leilamezze - a traditional Lebanese restaurant.

1. The Old Vic, St Paul's Road

The Old Vic in St Paul's Road was a popular pub among punters throughout the 20th century. Unfortunately in 2015 the venue had its licence revoked and the site lay dormant for a few years, before it reopened as Leilamezze - a traditional Lebanese restaurant.

The Black Prince was built in 1968, and to some readers was better known as Churchill's, or Jimmy's. In 1999 the pub closed its doors for good, and the building was later destroyed in an arson attack.

2. The Black Prince, Middle Street

The Black Prince was built in 1968, and to some readers was better known as Churchill's, or Jimmy's. In 1999 the pub closed its doors for good, and the building was later destroyed in an arson attack.

This pub in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea, was built in the early 1900s. After a downturn the pub was sold and closed down in April 2012. It has since been converted into a Spar convenience store and residential accommodation

3. The Devonshire Arms, Devonshire Avenue

This pub in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea, was built in the early 1900s. After a downturn the pub was sold and closed down in April 2012. It has since been converted into a Spar convenience store and residential accommodation

Beginning life as the Victoria Arms in the late 19th century, this pub was originally owned by the Young's Brewery of Portsmouth. In 1960 it was renamed The Grave Diggers in tribute to the men who toiled in Highland Road Cemetery, which can be found opposite the pub. The venue closed in 2012 and is now a residential property, although the gap for the old signage still remains.

4. The Grave Diggers, Highland Road

Beginning life as the Victoria Arms in the late 19th century, this pub was originally owned by the Young's Brewery of Portsmouth. In 1960 it was renamed The Grave Diggers in tribute to the men who toiled in Highland Road Cemetery, which can be found opposite the pub. The venue closed in 2012 and is now a residential property, although the gap for the old signage still remains.

