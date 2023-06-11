4 . The Grave Diggers, Highland Road

Beginning life as the Victoria Arms in the late 19th century, this pub was originally owned by the Young's Brewery of Portsmouth. In 1960 it was renamed The Grave Diggers in tribute to the men who toiled in Highland Road Cemetery, which can be found opposite the pub. The venue closed in 2012 and is now a residential property, although the gap for the old signage still remains. Photo: The News