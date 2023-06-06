No matter where you are in the world, you can always find someone from Portsmouth.
We’re certainly a proud bunch, and in other corners of planet Earth we’ve got quirks that make us stand out from the crowd.
From the way we think to our own language and Pompey slang, there are a few things that are a dead giveaway that people call
Here are nine tell-tale signs that someone is from Portsmouth.
1. Calling each other 'mush'
Your best friend? Mush. Your neighbour? Mush. A random stranger you've met on holiday in Algarve? Mush. Photo: Svyatoslav Lypynskyy
2. Hating Southampton
Some people dislike the city, others dislike the people... all of us hate the football club. Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. Wearing a Pompey shirt
By contrast, we're hugely proud of our own club, and you'll often see us repping the blue and white of Pompey - everywhere we go! Photo: Jason Brown
4. Saying 'wheeeeeee' when we're shocked
It's practically a go-to for natives when we're shocked by something - but you won't hear anyone saying it once you get past Fareham! Photo: Tierney