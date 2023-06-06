News you can trust since 1877
From squinnying to loving Southsea - here are nine tell-tale signs that someone is from Portsmouth

No matter where you are in the world, you can always find someone from Portsmouth.
By David George
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:33 BST

We’re certainly a proud bunch, and in other corners of planet Earth we’ve got quirks that make us stand out from the crowd.

From the way we think to our own language and Pompey slang, there are a few things that are a dead giveaway that people call

Here are nine tell-tale signs that someone is from Portsmouth.

Your best friend? Mush. Your neighbour? Mush. A random stranger you've met on holiday in Algarve? Mush.

1. Calling each other 'mush'

Some people dislike the city, others dislike the people... all of us hate the football club.

2. Hating Southampton

By contrast, we're hugely proud of our own club, and you'll often see us repping the blue and white of Pompey - everywhere we go!

3. Wearing a Pompey shirt

It's practically a go-to for natives when we're shocked by something - but you won't hear anyone saying it once you get past Fareham!

4. Saying 'wheeeeeee' when we're shocked

