Portsmouth shoppers spent more than £130 each on average when stores reopened

SHOPPERS in Portsmouth have been spending more than anywhere else in the UK since lockdown restrictions eased, new data has revealed.

By David George
Monday, 7th June 2021, 11:12 am
Commercial Road, Portsmouth on April 12. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Figures published by payments provider Dojo show that between April 12 and April 29, Portsmouth shoppers spent roughly £15 more than consumers in any other major city.

The average transaction in previously-shut retail stores in the city came to £131.37.

Read More

Read More
Thousands fewer Portsmouth workers on furlough in April, claims government

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

By comparison, an average of £116.47 was spent per transaction in Coventry, ranked second on the list.

Tenth on the list was Blackburn, with an average transaction of £80.65.

According to Dojo, the combination of staycations in Hampshire alongside the quirky vintage of Southsea is allowing the city to thrive and enjoy a summer of spending.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.