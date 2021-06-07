Portsmouth shoppers spent more than £130 each on average when stores reopened
SHOPPERS in Portsmouth have been spending more than anywhere else in the UK since lockdown restrictions eased, new data has revealed.
Figures published by payments provider Dojo show that between April 12 and April 29, Portsmouth shoppers spent roughly £15 more than consumers in any other major city.
The average transaction in previously-shut retail stores in the city came to £131.37.
By comparison, an average of £116.47 was spent per transaction in Coventry, ranked second on the list.
Tenth on the list was Blackburn, with an average transaction of £80.65.
According to Dojo, the combination of staycations in Hampshire alongside the quirky vintage of Southsea is allowing the city to thrive and enjoy a summer of spending.