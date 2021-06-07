Commercial Road, Portsmouth on April 12. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Figures published by payments provider Dojo show that between April 12 and April 29, Portsmouth shoppers spent roughly £15 more than consumers in any other major city.

The average transaction in previously-shut retail stores in the city came to £131.37.

By comparison, an average of £116.47 was spent per transaction in Coventry, ranked second on the list.

Tenth on the list was Blackburn, with an average transaction of £80.65.

According to Dojo, the combination of staycations in Hampshire alongside the quirky vintage of Southsea is allowing the city to thrive and enjoy a summer of spending.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron