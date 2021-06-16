The Golden Horizon, the world's largest luxury sailing ship, was due to set off on her maiden voyage from Portsmouth in June. Photo: Tradewind Voyages

Golden Horizon, a five-mast, iron-hulled cruise liner, was due to arrive in Portsmouth next Monday, before dress-rehearsals for a cruise to the Far East.

The 525ft vessel, capable of transporting more than 300 passengers, was set to be one of the largest commercial ships to berth in Portsmouth – but now the plans have been scuppered.

The government’s decision to extend Covid-19 restrictions until July means the visit has been cancelled, according to operator Tradewind Voyages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main hall and piano inside Golden Horizon

Golden Horizon was due to arrive in the city ahead of a six-day ‘dress rehearsal’ cruise along the south coast before its official first cruise from Harwich, Essex, but passengers have been told the Portsmouth departure has been scrapped.

A spokeswoman from Tradewind Voyages said: ‘Following the prime minister’s update, Tradewind Voyages have been hard at work redesigning our UK season.

‘We are attempting to accommodate our guests within the extended 50 per cent capacity rule following the latest Government advice.

‘We have taken the decision not to operate the dress rehearsal on 22nd June and will be contacting all affected guests over the next 24 hours to offer potential alternatives so that they may experience Golden Horizon in a safe way.

‘We will be contacting all UK departing guests and sincerely apologise for this further disruption.’

The ship was due to embark from Harwich on July 1.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron