Portsmouth visit for world's largest luxury sailing ship Golden Horizon cancelled due to Covid-19
THE world’s largest tall ship providing luxury cruises has had its sailing to Portsmouth for its inaugural voyage cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Golden Horizon, a five-mast, iron-hulled cruise liner, was due to arrive in Portsmouth next Monday, before dress-rehearsals for a cruise to the Far East.
The 525ft vessel, capable of transporting more than 300 passengers, was set to be one of the largest commercial ships to berth in Portsmouth – but now the plans have been scuppered.
The government’s decision to extend Covid-19 restrictions until July means the visit has been cancelled, according to operator Tradewind Voyages.
Golden Horizon was due to arrive in the city ahead of a six-day ‘dress rehearsal’ cruise along the south coast before its official first cruise from Harwich, Essex, but passengers have been told the Portsmouth departure has been scrapped.
A spokeswoman from Tradewind Voyages said: ‘Following the prime minister’s update, Tradewind Voyages have been hard at work redesigning our UK season.
‘We are attempting to accommodate our guests within the extended 50 per cent capacity rule following the latest Government advice.
‘We have taken the decision not to operate the dress rehearsal on 22nd June and will be contacting all affected guests over the next 24 hours to offer potential alternatives so that they may experience Golden Horizon in a safe way.
‘We will be contacting all UK departing guests and sincerely apologise for this further disruption.’
The ship was due to embark from Harwich on July 1.