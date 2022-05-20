On Thursday, May 5, André’s Food Bar won two headline categories at the Sandwich & Food To Go Industry Awards ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

The winning categories were ‘Best UK Independent Retailer’ and ‘Best Regional Marketing’, with both awards given out by celebrity chef and Michelin star winner, Theo Randall.

The awards show featured retailers such as Marks & Spencer, Subway, and Greggs, many of whom André’s Food Bar also had to present against in the ‘Best Marketing’ category.

André's Food Bar has won two headline categories at the Sandwich & Food To Go Industry Awards.

These accolades were won hot on the heels of also being awarded The Portsmouth News 2022 Business Excellence ‘Retail & Leisure Business of the Year’ award on Friday, April 29.

André Guedeney, owner of Andre’s Food Bar, said: ‘We are absolutely over the moon to have received national recognition from our leading industry body.

‘To think that we have been chosen as ‘Best UK Independent Retailer’ is simply mind blowing.’