Plans to move one location in Park Parade, Leigh Park, are no longer going ahead.

The business wants to move from the current location, Elly's Convenience Store, in 37A Park Parade, due to leasing issues.

The 'Post Office' logo Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images.

It was organised by the Post Office to set up in 40 Park Parade to maintain services in the area.

A statement from the Post Office said: ‘The current postmaster had identified alternative premises in the same pedestrianised shopping parade to operate the Park Parade Post Office service.

‘However, these premises are no longer available for Post Office use.

‘The branch will therefore continue to operate from the current site for the time being.

‘Any new location proposal would be subject to a further 6-week period of local public consultation.’