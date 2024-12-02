Two lucky Brits struck gold with Premium Bonds, winning £1m each 💷

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two UK residents became millionaires in December's Premium Bond prize draw

A winner in Kent held £50,000 in bonds; a Cumbria winner had £33,275 invested

Premium Bonds offer a chance to win monthly cash prizes from £25 to £1,000,000

This month’s draw awarded nearly £62 million across 20,791 high-value prizes

Bonds can be purchased online or by post, with investments backed by the UK Government

The full list of winners is available on NS&I’s website, along with a prize checker tool

Two UK residents are celebrating becoming millionaires after winning December's Premium Bond prize draw.

Premium Bonds, offered by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), operate as a lottery where each bond purchased is assigned a unique number that is entered into a monthly draw for cash prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike traditional savings accounts, Premium Bonds don’t earn interest, and there’s no gambling involved. Instead, your money remains secure, potentially for years, with the chance to win prizes ranging from £25 to £1,000,000 every month.

To participate, you need to purchase Premium Bonds, with a minimum investment of £25 and a maximum of £50,000. Bonds can be bought online through NS&I’s website or by post using an application form and a valid cheque.

The prize draw has been running since 1957 and is powered by a system called ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment) to choose its winners.

Premium Bonds are backed by the UK Government’s treasury, ensuring your money is always safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photos: Pexels) | Pexels

Who are the big winners this month?

This month’s first £1,000,000 jackpot winner hails from Kent, holding £50,000 in Premium Bonds. The winning bond number, 405PY086681, was purchased in July 2020 for £49,950.

The second millionaire, from Cumbria, had invested £33,275 in Premium Bonds. Their winning bond, 538KR930303, was bought as recently as April last year, valued at £10,000.

While the £1 million jackpot is the star prize, 94 lucky winners received the second prize of £100,000.

Remarkably, one £50,000 prize was awarded to a winner with just £370 in Premium Bonds. In total, NS&I awarded 20,791 “high value” prizes this month, totalling nearly £62 million in cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I’s website. To see if your Premium Bonds have won a prize, use their official prize checker.

What do you think about the latest Premium Bond prize draw winners? Have you ever considered investing in Premium Bonds, or do you already have some? Share your thoughts, experiences or questions in the comments section.