Pubs in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Nine pub gardens where you can enjoy a pint in the sunshine

Summer has well and truly arrived in Portsmouth.
By David George
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 10:17 BST

We’ve had glorious weather for the past few weeks, and it shows no sign of letting up anytime soon.

SEE ALSO: From squinnying to loving Southsea - here are nine tell-tale signs that someone is from Portsmouth

It’s days like this when we would love nothing more than to sit in the sun, pint in hand, without a care in the world. Well, it's always 5pm somewhere, so The News is here to help.

These are nine pubs across Portsmouth and the surrounding area with the best gardens.

This pub in Portsmouth Road, Cosham, has a lovely beer garden at the back - and a great atmosphere for football matches.

1. The Portsbridge, Cosham

This pub in Portsmouth Road, Cosham, has a lovely beer garden at the back - and a great atmosphere for football matches. Photo: Ian Hargreaves

Photo Sales
With a massive garden that stretches up to the railway line, and an outdoor bar, The Rose in June is a great place for a pint in the sun.

2. The Rose in June, Copnor

With a massive garden that stretches up to the railway line, and an outdoor bar, The Rose in June is a great place for a pint in the sun. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Nestled away in Cromwell Road, this pub's beer garden is something of a hidden gem.

3. The Eastney Tavern, Southsea

Nestled away in Cromwell Road, this pub's beer garden is something of a hidden gem. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
In the heart of Albert Road, The Lord John Russell is well-known for live music, games - and its beer garden.

4. The Lord John Russell, Southsea

In the heart of Albert Road, The Lord John Russell is well-known for live music, games - and its beer garden. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
