Barbie has announced that an honorary doll in the Queen's image has been released to mark her historic Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll is ‘immediately recognisable’ and commemorates the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The doll includes an ivory gown and a blue ribbon embellished with an array of decorations.

The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll to commemorate the Queen's historic Platinum Jubilee.

But is the doll available to purchase and how much does it cost?

Here's everything you need to know:

What does the doll include?

The Barbie doll features a tiara modelled on Queen Mary's fringe tiara, which Queen Elizabeth II wore on her wedding day.

The doll includes a pink ribbon which is modelled after one which was presented to the Queen by her father, George VI.

There is also a pale blue ribbon which is modelled on the one given to her by her Grandfather, George V.

The limited-edition doll comes in a box which is inspired by the aesthetics of Buckingham Palace, with a 3D ornate die-cut border enclosing the figure and an inner panel which bares a throne and the royal room's crimson carpet.

Why has the doll been released?

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to mark a Platinum Jubilee.

The doll is being released to commemorate her 70 years on the throne.

While Saturday, February 6 is the date the Queen ascended the throne, it is also the anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI, and therefore it is known as a date that the Queen does not wish to celebrate.

Instead, the Platinum Jubilee will take place on Friday, June 3, 2022.

The Queen's Golden and Diamond Jubilees also took place on the same date, with the summer month additionally offering a better chance of good weather.

It was announced in 2021 by the government that 2022 would see an extra bank holiday, from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5, to celebrate the Jubilee.

A spokesperson for Barbie said: ‘After her coronation in 1953, The Queen’s extraordinary reign has seen her lead with duty, humanitarian efforts and a life of public service, unifying the nation in celebration, reflection, and community.

‘Since 1959, the Barbie brand's purpose has been to inspire the limitless potential in every girl and remind them they can be anything. That message has never been more relevant than it is today.’

When is the doll available?

The doll was released on the Queen's 96th birthday on Thursday, April 21.

Where can I buy the doll?

The limited-edition doll is currently sold out on Amazon and Mattel.

The Amazon listing for the doll currently states that it is 'temporarily unavailable' which could mean that more stock is on its way.

John Lewis has also stated that the Queen Elizabeth II Barbie will be in stock in the near future.

According to the John Lewis and Partners Twitter page, the collectable doll will be available 'soon'.

The retailer tweeted: ‘The Queen Elizabeth Barbie is coming soon. Keep your eyes peeled for it on our website to make sure you are able to get one!'

Resellers are already selling the doll on eBay following its release yesterday.

One seller has listed the collectable for £750 on the website, which is significantly higher than the retail price.

How much does the doll cost?

Mattel, the toy company behind Barbie, were limiting customers to three dolls each before they sold out.