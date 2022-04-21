She is Britain’s longest serving monarch, and will soon celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Celebrations have been marked by the release of a picture showing her indulging her passion for horses and ponies.

She travelled to her Norfolk estate, to meet friends and family, by helicopter.

The royal family have wished the Queen a happy 96th birthday and described the monarch as an ‘inspiration to so many across the UK’.

Standing with two of her Fell ponies, who will appear at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, the Queen was photographed at Windsor Castle.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show, which commissioned the image.

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her 96th birthday at Sandringham, Norfolk. Pictured is the The Queen arriving at the Stadium of Light Metro Station.

Tributes have been made to her as part of the birthday celebrations.

The official Twitter account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeted a picture of William and Kate with the Queen at the Chelsea Flower Show a few years ago.

Another image of the monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by their great-grandchildren was also shared.

The message read: ‘Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 96th birthday today!

‘An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it’s particularly special to be celebrating in this #PlatinumJubilee year.’

The official Twitter account of the British monarchy also recognised the Queen’s milestone with a black and white photograph of the then Princess Elizabeth.

The tribute read: ‘Happy Birthday Your Majesty!

‘Today as The Queen turns 96, we’re sharing this photograph of the young Princess Elizabeth aged two.

‘Then, in 1928, it was never expected she would be Queen, and this year Her Majesty is celebrating her #PlatinumJubilee – a first in British history.’

The Queen has elected to stay at the estate loved by her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

She has received birthday wishes from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Gun salutes will be fired in her honour today.

This year, the Royal Windsor Horse Show will mark the Platinum Jubilee with A Gallop Through History, an equestrian display showcasing horses from across the globe.