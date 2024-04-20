At 8am on Saturday, April 20, Pie & Vinyl at 61 Castle Road Southsea opened for Record Store Day 2024. Vinyl fans came in their droves to buy collectible and limited-edition records from the likes of Jessie Ware, Noah Kahan, Gabriels, Katy J Pearson, Blur, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and more. The first three customers through the door were promised a Lenco 3810 turntable and signed vinyl from DJ Yoda.

Steve Cornell from Pie and Vinyl told The News: “The first person queuing was yesterday at 5am. Lots of happy customers. It’s all about trying to expose our little shop, making people happy and making people realise that physical formats are still alive and well. Lots of people are picking up a variety of different music, from new artists to heritage acts. It’s a wonderful day. A lot of hard work goes into it so today is a reward for us and our customers.”

Queues were also reported at other record stores in the Portsmouth area, including Heathen Chemistry in Fareham and A Slice of Vinyl in Gosport.

Here are 16 pictures of Record Store Day 20224 at Pie and Vinyl:

