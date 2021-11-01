River Island store in Portsmouth has closed

RIVER Island has closed its store in Portsmouth – but will soon be returning to the city centre.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 1st November 2021, 12:19 pm

The fashion retailer has shut its site in Commercial Road.

However it will soon be returning to the high street, moving slightly down the street into an empty store close to Boots the pharmacy.

Signs are up outside the new site saying that the new River Island is ‘coming soon’.

The River Island store in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, has closed. But a new one will be opening soon. Picture: Habibur Rahman

However a date has yet to be confirmed for when the store will open.

The News has contacted River Island’s press office for more information.

It is the latest retailer to move sites in and around Commercial Road, Portsmouth, in recent years.

JD Sport moved to a bigger spot a few doors down, while Sports Direct and Game relocated into the Cascades Shopping Centre in 2020.

Flannels recently opened a new store in Commercial Road.

