Government delays RTS meter switch-off after warnings of widespread disruption

Over 300,000 homes still use the outdated system for heating and hot water

Gradual, region-by-region phaseout to begin instead of June 30 shutdown

Households will be contacted in advance to arrange smart meter replacements

Vulnerable customers to be prioritised and protected during the transition

The Government has dramatically delayed the planned switch-off of the outdated Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS).

It comes after mounting concerns that hundreds of thousands of households could be left without heating or hot water.

Originally set to be phased out on Monday, June 30, the RTS system will now be wound down gradually in a “managed and more controlled” way, according to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

The delay follows warnings from campaigners and energy firms that the industry simply wasn’t ready.

Regulators have raised concerns that without timely replacements, customers could face serious issues — including higher bills, meters stuck on the wrong tariff, or even loss of control over heating and hot water systems.

As of May 30, more than 314,000 RTS meters were still in use, despite suppliers being given a firm deadline to upgrade or replace them. In April, the figure stood at nearly 400,000.

What is the RTS system?

The RTS system is a technology used in older electricity meters, allowing them to switch between peak and off-peak rates using longwave radio signals. It’s often used to control electric heating and hot water systems.

The technology is now outdated, and energy companies were instructed to upgrade all affected customers to newer systems — usually smart meters — by June 30, 2025. But the pace of replacements has fallen far behind.

Energy minister Miatta Fahnbulleh admitted in a written statement that the replacement rollout had been “too slow” and said only a “very small number” of homes and businesses would now be affected at first — limited to specific, carefully chosen areas.

She stressed that suppliers would be monitored to ensure vulnerable customers are protected throughout the process.

What do I need to do?

Households with RTS meters will not face any unexpected changes at the end of the month, and energy firms are being urged to contact affected customers well in advance of any changes.

In most cases, the outdated meters will be replaced with smart meters capable of automatically managing peak and off-peak usage in the same way.

If you are contacted by your energy supplier, here's what to expect:

You’ll be contacted directly: Suppliers will write to you if your home is affected

Suppliers will write to you if your home is affected You’ll need to book an appointment: If offered, accept a smart meter installation at the earliest opportunity

If offered, accept a smart meter installation at the earliest opportunity No need to panic: Your RTS meter will continue to function for now. The switch-off will not happen suddenly or without warning

The Government has committed to protecting vulnerable households during the transition.

If you are elderly, have a disability or long-term condition, or are struggling financially, you should be identified by your supplier as a priority for early communication and safe replacement. If in doubt, contact your energy provider directly.

Don’t ignore letters or messages from your energy provider. While there’s no immediate action required for most, you’ll eventually need to have your RTS meter replaced — and the sooner you respond, the smoother the transition will be.

