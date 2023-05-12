Sainsbury’s is pulling its own brand Mexican style cheddar cheese slices from the shelves. Products with specific best before dates have been affected.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) shared a recall notice from the business. Sainsbury’s said: ‘As a precautionary measure, Sainsbury’s are recalling three batches of its by Sainsbury’s Mexican style chilli cheddar 200g, as they may contain Salmonella.

Sainsbury's has apologised for any inconvenience caused. Picture: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images.

‘If you have bought one of the affected products, we advise you do not open or consume it.’ Salmonella is a harmful bacteria which can cause fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

The affected products have the best before dates of June 12, 22 and 30, 2023. Shoppers can return them to stores for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

