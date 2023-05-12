The nomination celebrates the team’s creativity and colour services, as well as their impact in the hairdressing industry.

The Southsea-based salon offers a range of services including virgin full head, bespoke colour, half head of highlights and more.

The team at Tony Wood Hair in Southsea have been announced as finalists in the Salon Business Awards.

As part of their dedication to hair creativity, Tony Wood Hair has recently launched their innovative Hairvoyance campaign, which empowers clients by offering personalised colour consultations.

Liam Fry, owner of Tony Wood Hair, said: ‘We are thrilled to be announced as a finalist in the Colour Salon of the Year category at the Salon Business Awards. We've worked incredibly hard to perfect our craft, and it’s an honour to have our creativity and expertise recognized. Our Hairvoyance campaign has been especially rewarding, as it allows us to create truly personal and bespoke hairstyles that exceed our clients' expectations.

‘We are proud to offer these unique services and constantly strive to push the boundaries of our industry.’

The Salon Business Awards is one of the most well known awards in the hairdressing industry and they celebrate top performing businesses and individuals in the UK.

The salon has also been the recipiants of a number of different awards during their time including hair salon of the year for 2018, manager of the year for 2019 and innovation of the year for 2016.

