News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Most popular baby names 2023 revealed: Top 50 so far this year
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme

Tony Wood Hair in Southsea has been announced as finalists in Salon Business Awards 2023

A Southsea salon has proven to be a cut above the rest after being announced as finalists at national awards.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th May 2023, 09:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 09:36 BST

Tony Wood Hair, based in Castle Road, has been announced as a finalist in the Colour Salon of the Year category at this year’s Salon Business Awards.

The nomination celebrates the team’s creativity and colour services, as well as their impact in the hairdressing industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Southsea-based salon offers a range of services including virgin full head, bespoke colour, half head of highlights and more.

The team at Tony Wood Hair in Southsea have been announced as finalists in the Salon Business Awards.The team at Tony Wood Hair in Southsea have been announced as finalists in the Salon Business Awards.
The team at Tony Wood Hair in Southsea have been announced as finalists in the Salon Business Awards.
Most Popular

As part of their dedication to hair creativity, Tony Wood Hair has recently launched their innovative Hairvoyance campaign, which empowers clients by offering personalised colour consultations.

SEE ALSO: 16 businesses that have opened up this year in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Drayton and Lee-on-the-Solent

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liam Fry, owner of Tony Wood Hair, said: ‘We are thrilled to be announced as a finalist in the Colour Salon of the Year category at the Salon Business Awards. We've worked incredibly hard to perfect our craft, and it’s an honour to have our creativity and expertise recognized. Our Hairvoyance campaign has been especially rewarding, as it allows us to create truly personal and bespoke hairstyles that exceed our clients' expectations.

‘We are proud to offer these unique services and constantly strive to push the boundaries of our industry.’

The Salon Business Awards is one of the most well known awards in the hairdressing industry and they celebrate top performing businesses and individuals in the UK.

The salon has also been the recipiants of a number of different awards during their time including hair salon of the year for 2018, manager of the year for 2019 and innovation of the year for 2016.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To contact the salon, click here.

Related topics:Salon Business AwardsSouthseaCastle RoadGosportPortsmouth