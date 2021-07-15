Sainsbury's reveals its position on masks for shoppers after July 19

A shopper wearing a face covering in a Sainsbury's supermarket. Picture: Sainsbury's

The latest stage in easing of lockdown restrictions will take place on Monday.

Mask mandate will be lifted as well as social distancing rules.

However while you will not be legally required to wear masks in shops from next week, Sainsbury’s has announced that it will be ‘encouraging’ shoppers to keep using face coverings.

Staff will also be encouraged to keep wearing masks and all Sainsbury’s leadership teams will continue to do the same when in stores.

The retailer also plans to retain screens between customers and colleagues at checkouts, hand sanitiser stations and all strict cleaning regimes.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive, explained: ‘As we respond to the recent change in government guidance, we know that safety is still top of mind for many of our colleagues and customers.

‘Our colleagues’ safety is vital and many of our colleagues would feel more comfortable if those who can wear face coverings continue to wear them. We’ve listened closely to our customers too and they are telling us the same.

‘We’re asking everyone to be considerate and, while we understand wearing a face covering will now be a personal choice, we want to ensure we best support and protect each other in the weeks and months ahead.’

Sainsbury’s says that the decision to ask everyone in stores to continue to wear a face covering if they can reflects feedback from customers and colleagues where the majority of people surveyed want to keep the policy in place.

