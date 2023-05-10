Salon Dolly in West Street won the best salon team category in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards for the South East of England in the regionals, with owner Mollie Warton also finishing second for the entrepreneur of the year for the region.

Mollie quit her 25-year career in construction to pursue a dream that she did not think was possible – opening up a hair and beauty business two years ago. Her daughter, Laci, was working as an apprentice in the beauty industry but when she lost her apprenticeship during Covid and nowhere was hiring, Mollie made the decision to take a leap of faith, not only for herself, but for her daughter too. They opened up Salon Dolly when the restrictions were lifted and the business has gone ‘from strength to strength’ over the two-year period.

Mollie said: ‘It is amazing, the support we have had from our clients since day one, our regulars, the bread and butters, it is brilliant. We pride ourselves on the fact that we try to be different, we try to give people a really good service, we don’t knock the competition and it pushes us to do something different.

Salon Dolly has celebrated a re-launch and the team has recently celebrated being recognised at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023. From left, beauty therapist Liberty Batchelor, stylist Chloe Webb, salon owner Mollie Warton, senior stylist Nathan Close, and salon manager Laci Anderson Picture: Salon Dolly

‘I think what we have achieved in the past two years is fantastic and I am looking forward to what the next two years brings for us.’

This week team welcomed the Mayor of Havant, Councillor Diana Patrick, to launch the salon’s new look after it was given a makeover with new decor, new flooring, new furniture and equipment.

Mollie and the team decided that it was time to give the salon a new lease of life with a revamp and are delighted with the result – as well as with their success in the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

Salon Dolly has celebrated a re-launch and the team has recently celebrated being recognised at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023. From left: Cllr Pam Crellin, salon manager Laci Anderson, salon manager, Mayor of Havant Diana Patrick and salon owner Mollie Warton Picture: Salon Dolly