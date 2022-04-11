Salon Dolly was among the shops, pub gardens, and barbers opening their doors to customers on April 12, 2021, as the country entered a new phase in the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

It was an especially important moment for the family-run West Street hair and beauty salon, as the day also saw the official opening of the new business.

Mollie Warton, salon manager, said: ‘It’s been a good year, and it’s gone so quick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salon Dolly in Havant celebrates it's first birthday. Owner Mollie Warton (2nd right) with Chloe Webb, Laci Anderson, Lis, Anderson and Nathan Close. Picture: Paul Collins

‘It’s been a learning curve - we’ve gained some more qualifications, and we were placed 13th out of 45,000 salons in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.’

To celebrate Salon Dolly’s first birthday, the team behind the beauty parlour threw a party with cake, drinks, and balloons.

After the party, which was held on Saturday, Mollie said: ‘It’s been brilliant, really good. I’ve had all the team around my house having a party too.

Salon Dolly in Havant celebrates its first birthday. Owner Mollie Warton. Picture: Paul Collins

‘We sold lots of raffle tickets, and we had the busker out the front.

‘It was nice to give something back.’

Salon Dolly would like to thank Jeremy C. Todd for providing music, Becca the Baker for serving cakes, supplier Rozzells prescriptive hair therapy, Marbs Tanning for giving a voucher as a raffle prize, Create Me That for balloons and raffle prizes, In the Ivy for a voucher for the raffle, and all clients, friends, and family for their support.

Salon Dolly in Havant celebrates its first birthday. Picture: Paul Collins

Mollie added: ‘I’d like to give some personal thank yous to my daughter Laci [Anderson, salon manager] and the team.

‘We’ve got a great team, some loyal clients, some good suppliers.

‘We’re a team of five, including me, but we are expanding. We are looking for two self-employed stylists so there’s room for growth.

‘We’re hoping the next 12 months will be even better than the first.

‘We’re still a small family run business, we’re a friendly bunch, we try to give a good service and we look after our clients.