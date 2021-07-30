Based in Emsworth Yacht Harbour, the team at Fresh From The Boat is asking customers to guess the identities behind six cartoons based on fish puns.

For 12 years, husband and wife team Peter and Chantelle Williams run Fresh From The Boat as joint owners, and Peter also does the fishing in Emsworth Harbour.

Guy Venables, who lives in Chilgrove, is a cartoonist working for Private Eye and The Spectator and has a daily cartoon in the Metro.

He said: ‘I knew the couple through the village fish delivery they used to do as I bought fish from them.

‘We got chatting and it went from there.’

Peter and Chantelle recently asked Guy to do some cartoons for the fish shop, for which he was paid in lobsters and oysters.

Guy said: ‘I thought it would be fun to make them sort of mysterious - you often find yourself in a shop staring at the posters.’

Each poster in the series features a seafood pun on a famous identity, and customers are invited to guess each of the people in the cartoons to be in with a chance of winning the grand prize.

Chantelle said: ‘We thought it would be a really good thing - I find Guy’s work really quirky and fun.

‘The artwork brings a bit of life and colour to the shop. It’s a bit of fun and we hope it lifts the spirits of a few people.’

Everyone who enters the competition will have their name put into a system, from which a winner will be selected.

The prize will either be a £200 seafood hamper, or can be a £200 voucher to break the prize up over a longer period of time.

Guy added: ‘It’s a big prize - their fish hampers are massive.

‘You’re guaranteed to get food straight from the sea from Fresh From The Boat, which is quite something. The food miles are about 50 yards, from the quayside to the fish shop.’

Application forms for the competition are available to pick up in Fresh From The Boat, and the competition will run until August 18.

