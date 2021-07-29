The storm is forecast to bring coastal gales into southern England and Wales, with Portsmouth and Hampshire among the areas affected.

A yellow weather warning has been issued from 8pm tonight to midday tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesman said: ‘Storm Evert will bring a spell of windy weather with coastal gales into southern parts of England and Wales during Thursday evening onwards through the night into Friday morning. Gusts of 45mph to 55mph are expected quite widely with a chance of gusts of 60mph to 65mph in the most exposed coastal spots.

Strong winds in Southsea during a previous storm Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Parts of Cornwall and Wales will see the highest gusts. Winds will then ease from the west during Friday morning. Showery rain will accompany these high winds at times, some of this rain heavy.’