The Seagull pub in Portchester has attracted criticism after installing the buzzing outdoor units after its indoor fridge/freezers broke down.

Malcolm Gardner, 58, has lost sleep as a result of living next door to the pub - and says the noisy refrigeration situation has now been an issue for four years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seagull, Portchester

‘Every year their fridges break down and I have to suffer like this and I've had enough of it,’ he said.

SEE ALSO: What the Dish Detective made of the Seagull pub

‘I can’t sleep in my own bungalow so something has to be done - they are putting profits before my health.

‘Last year I had a quadruple heart bypass. It is doing me no good. I do not know who to turn to now.

‘I have been in touch with Fareham Borough Council, they don’t seem to be doing anything about it.

‘The pub keeps saying their fridges have broken down and they’re waiting for spare parts but I can't believe their fridges break down every year.

‘I phoned up Greene King - I was told a week ago that it would be moved to the front of the Seagull pub and it hasn’t - they’re just fobbing me off.’

Fareham Borough Council said it has made contact with the pub manager who confirmed that the outdoor units will be removed within 10 weeks.

A Greene King spokesperson said: 'Our mobile freezers at The Seagull are used in emergencies only on the very rare occasion that the freezer inside the pub is not working or undergoing maintenance.

'In this instance, our walk-in freezer inside the pub needs servicing and while we hope to have it fixed very shortly, it has meant we have had to use an external mobile freezer to avoid waste.

'In co-operation with our Environmental Health Officer, we have moved the mobile freezer we are using into a new space which we hope will greatly reduce the inconvenience caused.'