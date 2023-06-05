Havant's 19 Fourteas tea room reopens in new West Street home
The 19 Fourteas Tearoom opened in West Street, Havant in 2013, providing a wartime-theme place to stop for tea and cake.
Now it has moved a few doors down the road – from number 68 to number 49 – into a bigger unit, but one that is still kitted out to give thirsty patrons a taste of bygone years.
It opened on Saturday with vintage jeeps on display to mark the occasion.
Last week owner Jacqui Unal told The News: ‘We’ve grown in size and we needed a bigger property. There’s going to be some distinctive changes. We’re going to be dog friendly, because we’ve got a laminate floor on one side and a carpet on the other. We’re taking the Anderson shelter inside – and you can eat inside it.’
Jacqui is also known by her ‘1940s name’ Betty, said that moving all the cafe’s 1940s memorabilia was a bit like moving a ‘little museum’.