Havant's 19 Fourteas tea room reopens in new West Street home

A tearoom that has taken its customers back in time for the last decade has reopened in a larger new home.
By Tom Morton
Published 5th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

The 19 Fourteas Tearoom opened in West Street, Havant in 2013, providing a wartime-theme place to stop for tea and cake.

Now it has moved a few doors down the road – from number 68 to number 49 – into a bigger unit, but one that is still kitted out to give thirsty patrons a taste of bygone years.

It opened on Saturday with vintage jeeps on display to mark the occasion.

NOW READ: Review: 19 Fourteas cafe

Last week owner Jacqui Unal told The News: ‘We’ve grown in size and we needed a bigger property. There’s going to be some distinctive changes. We’re going to be dog friendly, because we’ve got a laminate floor on one side and a carpet on the other. We’re taking the Anderson shelter inside – and you can eat inside it.’

Jacqui is also known by her ‘1940s name’ Betty, said that moving all the cafe’s 1940s memorabilia was a bit like moving a ‘little museum’.

Jacqui, Chris, Kay, Debbie and Abi (030621-2)

1. New home

Jacqui, Chris, Kay, Debbie and Abi (030621-2) Photo: Keith Woodland

(030621-14)

2. Table service

(030621-14) Photo: Keith Woodland

The Anderson Shelter (030621-7)

3. Wartime

The Anderson Shelter (030621-7) Photo: Keith Woodland

Outside the 19 Fourteas tearoom (030621-26)

4. Jeeps

Outside the 19 Fourteas tearoom (030621-26) Photo: Keith Woodland

