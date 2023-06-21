Shops in Portsmouth: Lindt chocolate store in Gunwharf Quays launches new ‘Crema Gelata’ ice cream flavour - watch as we give it a try
Last year, the Lindt chocolate shop in Gunwharf Quays became the first place in the country to serve the brand’s ‘decadent’ Crema Gelata ice cream and I was invited to try the latest creation in the range – the white chocolate edition – which is available at only one other store in England.
I opted for a ‘Crema Gelata Twist’ – combining the Chocolate and White Chocolate flavours in one cone – which I was told has been the most popular flavour so far this summer. Unsurprisingly, the rich iced confection tasted much like it’s solid chocolate counterpart and I was immediately impressed with the smooth, creamy texture. I was later informed by a staff member that this was due to the density of Gelata ice cream compared with other soft serve.
The cone itself was crunchy and lined with Lindt chocolate, with a solid ‘chocolate shot’ at the bottom. This was all topped with hazelnut sauce and a dark chocolate thin. As well as the taste, I was impressed by how filling the cone was – and ended up forgoing lunch.
Lindt ice cream can be served in a tub – a gluten free option – and as part of a milkshake blended with ice cold milk.
Lindt Gunwharf Quays store manager Debbie Hook said: ‘Be one of the first in the UK to try this indulgently smooth and creamy White Chocolate ‘Crema Gelata’ with fragrant vanilla. Crema Gelata’ Milk Chocolate ice-cream launched last year and it was a huge success, with customers queuing around the block. Lindt’s signature White Chocolate flavour is now in ice-cream form and is just as rich and creamy. For those who find it hard to choose which flavour, we’ve introduced a ‘Twist’ ice-cream option, with both flavours, Milk Chocolate and White Chocolate ice-cream in a delightful spiral.’
Cones, tubs and shakes cost £4 and the shop opens from 9am to 7pm from Monday and Saturday, and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.
The Lindt White Chocolate ‘Crema Gelata’ ice-cream is also available in Caledonia, Cannock and Kildare, Ireland Lindt Shops. Watch the video above to see how the treat is prepared.