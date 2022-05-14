Lindt at Gunwharf Quays is offering a UK exclusive 'decadent' chocolate ice cream treat

Lindt Portsmouth is the first of the chocolate company’s shops in the UK to offer this treat – the only other place you can currently get it is their branch in County Kildare, Ireland.

The brand is billing the Gunwharf store as ‘the ideal destination for chocolate lovers looking for a delicious treat this summer.’

Available now is the Lindt ‘Crema Gelata’ Ice-cream, which the company describes like this: ‘Decadent, rich and creamy Lindt chocolate is the key ingredient to produce Lindt’s mouth-watering new ice-cream they call “Crema Gelata”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the opening of The Lindt Chocolate Shop in Kildare Village, Co. Kildare, which will be similar to the one at Gunwharf Quays. Picture by Paul Sherwood

‘This luxurious ice-cream is available in a waffle cone dipped in melted chocolate from the Lindt chocolate taps, topped with a generous swirl of chocolate hazelnut sauce and a dark chocolate thin (also available in a small tub instead of cone).’

The store is also offering the Lindt Chocolate Drink Bar, which it describes in this way: ‘Launched earlier this year, the Lindt drinks bar is dedicated to producing Lindt’s Signature Hot Chocolate which contains a delectable combination of melted Lindt Milk and Dark chocolate that flows freely from chocolate taps.

‘Crafted with passion by the Lindt Chocolatier and finished with a freshly grated sprinkle of Lindt Excellence 70 per cent; it’s pure indulgence in a cup.

‘Also available from the drinks station; espresso, cappuccino, Americano and latte.’

The Lindt Chocolate Shop in Kildare Village, Co.Kildare, which will be similar to the one at Gunwharf Quays. Picture by Paul Sherwood

For more information or for the online store visit lindt.co.uk/shop.

The ice-cream waffle or tub are £3.50 each. The hot chocolate drink is also £3.50.