Sunrise over South Parade Pier. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Instagram: @MarcinJ_Photos

More than 150 objections were submitted to the application made by the owners of South Parade Pier over concerns it would lead to a loss of space on the adjacent beach.

In the face of this, they have now withdrawn the proposals saying they 'respected the public's view' and would go back to the drawing board to consider new plans for the site.

The application for the crazy golf course was submitted to Portsmouth City Council earlier this year by father and son Tommy Ware Senior and Junior as the latest project aimed at improving the offering in the area.

It would have seen a 600m2 facility and linked reception building built to the west of the pier.

But it attracted 178 letters of objection mainly centred around concerns it would reduce the area of the beach available to the public.

Among them was Jean Long who lives in St Augustine Road who said the beach around the pier was too busy to be further restricted.

'This area of the promenade is often overcrowded as it is,' she said. 'Many have experienced problems navigating their way through the crowds and queues by South Parade Pier. This proposal will only make matters worse.'

However 48 people wrote to the council in support of the plans, welcoming the addition of new entertainment on the seafront.

Despite these, the planning application was withdrawn last week.

'We respect the view that many people didn't support this particular proposal,' Mr Ware Junior said. 'The council have told us they want to give us support for alternative options and we are looking into other ideas.

'We're open to suggestions for the public and we're keen to continue our work to improve the offering at the pier.'

He added that any alternative would also be 'fully reversible' and would likely be in place for next year's summer season.

Last month he submitted an application for a new terraced eating area for the beach on the other side of the pier. This would be used to facilitate a new food and drink outlet.