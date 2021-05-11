Portsmouth owners of South Parade Pier plan crazy golf on beach but come under fire from 85 residents
PLANS to create a new open air crazy golf complex on Southsea beach have come under fire from residents over the potential loss of beach space.
The owners of South Parade Pier are seeking permission to build the 600 sq m leisure site, along with a small reception area, on the shingle to the west of the pier.
A total of 85 local residents have objected to the scheme online, but father and son owners Tommy Ware Senior and Junior have said it will be a ‘good contribution to the seafront’.
As part of the planning application they have said the structure would be ‘entirely reversible,’ meaning it could be removed without damage.
Among the objections, Gillian Silk from nearby Tudor Rose Court, said: ‘The beach belongs to Portsmouth - our city - and all those who visit and care about it.
‘I don't think the council should approve expropriating such a vast area of prime public beach for commercial gain and visual harm to the natural environment.’
Sally, Hood from Adair Road in Eastney, added: ‘The beach should not be used for the financial benefit of private individuals. There are already two similar facilities along the seafront – pitch and putt and crazy golf.
‘We do not need this to attract visitors to Southsea. We need a plenty of natural beautiful beach for visitors to enjoy.’
But a statement on behalf of Mr Ware Snr and Jnr - given when 37 objections had been made - said: ‘They think it will be a good contribution for the seafront and the people of Portsmouth and they are pleased there has been only 37 objections amongst the many thousands of people that live in Southsea.
‘The government is actively encouraging pop ups like this to revitalise the economy so it's obviously a good thing.’
Two residents have written in to the council in support of the project.
Ryan Bacon, who lives in Fifth Street, said: ‘(It) would bring a much needed attraction to the seafront at a small cost of losing a section of over three miles of beach land.
‘Would be a great addition to assist in bringing the pier to its former glory.’