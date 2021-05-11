The owners of South Parade Pier are seeking permission to build the 600 sq m leisure site, along with a small reception area, on the shingle to the west of the pier.

A total of 85 local residents have objected to the scheme online, but father and son owners Tommy Ware Senior and Junior have said it will be a ‘good contribution to the seafront’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed crazy golf club at the beach off South Parade Pier. Picture: South Parade Pier/Chris Flint Associates Ltd

As part of the planning application they have said the structure would be ‘entirely reversible,’ meaning it could be removed without damage.

Among the objections, Gillian Silk from nearby Tudor Rose Court, said: ‘The beach belongs to Portsmouth - our city - and all those who visit and care about it.

‘I don't think the council should approve expropriating such a vast area of prime public beach for commercial gain and visual harm to the natural environment.’

Sally, Hood from Adair Road in Eastney, added: ‘The beach should not be used for the financial benefit of private individuals. There are already two similar facilities along the seafront – pitch and putt and crazy golf.

‘We do not need this to attract visitors to Southsea. We need a plenty of natural beautiful beach for visitors to enjoy.’

But a statement on behalf of Mr Ware Snr and Jnr - given when 37 objections had been made - said: ‘They think it will be a good contribution for the seafront and the people of Portsmouth and they are pleased there has been only 37 objections amongst the many thousands of people that live in Southsea.

‘The government is actively encouraging pop ups like this to revitalise the economy so it's obviously a good thing.’

SEE ALSO: Inside the new cruise ship that has arrived in Portsmouth

Two residents have written in to the council in support of the project.

Ryan Bacon, who lives in Fifth Street, said: ‘(It) would bring a much needed attraction to the seafront at a small cost of losing a section of over three miles of beach land.

‘Would be a great addition to assist in bringing the pier to its former glory.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron