Southern Water contractors are piecing together the structure – which stretches from near the Pier Road pumping station in Southsea to just outside the Royal Garrison Church where the pipe currently ends – as a temporary anti-flooding measure. The ‘urgent’ repairs follow a pipe bursting near the pumping station in May.

Parts of Pembroke Road and Gordon Road have been closed to facilitate the works, which are scheduled to finish by the end of July.

The Southern Water overland pipe, which spans from near the Pier Road pumping station in Southsea to just outside the Royal Garrison Church.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: ‘We’re currently completing urgent flood protection work in the Southsea area of Portsmouth, following the failure of our Storm Water Rising Main which serves Pier Road Water Pumping Station (WPS). This includes the structural lining repair of the rising main.

‘We’re also installing a temporary overland pipe, which will allow flows to continue as normal while the rising main repair takes place. The overland pipe mitigates the risk of internal flooding events, should Pier Road WPS be needed during these works. The pipe and pumping station are only used when rain storms threaten homes, schools and businesses in the low lying area.

‘We’re sorry for the disruption this is causing people and businesses in the area. Installation of the overland pipe should be completed this week. We will then clean the pipe, install the structural liner and reconnect to our network. The damaged roads and pavements due to our work will be repaired before we leave.’

Local resident Rebecca Crow, who runs Jack House Gallery on High Street, said she was ‘upset’ by a lack of public information when the work began in early June – which she said affected the number of visitors to her exhibition space.

Rebecca said: ‘Despite there being yards of fencing, there was not a physical notice anywhere and there was nothing online.

‘People were incensed, locally, and still are. It got to the point where you didn’t know where you could walk. Suddenly, roads were closed and pathways were closed – and literally no information. To me, it’s like sticking two fingers up to local people. For local businesses, it’s dreadful. If people cannot easily come over to Old Portsmouth and they also can’t park, then they’re not going to do it.‘

Anita Peters, who regularly walks in the area, said: ‘It is a bit of an eyesore but I understand it’s got to be done. I’ve never actually seen pipes this big going up like that – it’s quite an amazing structure.’

Steven Brett, landlord of Old Portsmouth pub The Pembroke, said: ‘I’ll be glad when it’s done. Things have got to get done but it does affect trade a little bit – it’s bound to in the whole area.’

Pembroke Road resident Andrew Williams added: ‘I don’t know much this is costing Southern Water, but we are very fortunate to have them spending this amount of money. The fact that the road is closed for a bit and the parking gets more difficult is immaterial. It’s an art installation.’

In a letter sent to some residents of the affected neighbourhoods on June 14, Southern Water apologised for causing disruption in the area and promised that repairs would ‘definitely’ be completed before Victorious Festival.

Work on the pipe is still ongoing.