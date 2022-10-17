Southsea bar Sherlock's asks for longer hours - but some neighbours are not happy

A licensing sub-committee will consider the application to amend the licence for Sherlock's Bar in Clarendon Road after it received 16 letters of objection - although a number of nearby businesses have supported the changes.

Among the objections was a referral from Richard Maidment, the council's principal regulatory services officer who said the change could cause issues for people who live in the area.

Debbie Moorhead and Richard Peckham at Sherlock's Bar last year Picture: Mike Cooter (300721)

‘We already receive complaints regarding loud music breaking out of the premises and also rowdy behaviour of customers drinking and smoking outside, as well as at the end of the night when they leave,’ he said.

‘The premises are right at the beginning of the residential area of Clarendon Road...therefore it is potentially a sensitive location.’

He said the decision of planning officers to enforce the 11pm end time had been made on this basis and added that ‘the premises licence should reflect the timings of the planning permission’.

His concerns were echoed by people living nearby, including James Froggatt who was among the people to object.

‘This will lead to an unacceptable level of noise into the early hours, both from the customers, who regularly become very intoxicated and raucous, but also from the loud music,’ he said.

The application to extend the licence was made by owner Richard Peckham in July.

Alongside the later closing time and hours for the sale of alcohol, the changes would also allow the bar to play recorded music for the longer hours and live music on Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons.

Mr Peckham said senior staff members would be on the door from 11pm to 1am, should the application be approved.

Among the business owners to have written in support of the application was Hakan Og, the owner of Agora.

‘Sherlock’s bar is a successful business that attracts many new and old customers to the street we are located on,' he said. 'This not only attracts more business to the area, but it allows us to have an increase in new customers who visit my business.’